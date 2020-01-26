First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.58

Media headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news impact score of -2.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

First of Long Island stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $655.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

