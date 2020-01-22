First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives News Impact Score of -2.87

Media coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a coverage optimism score of -2.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

