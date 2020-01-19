First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Down 1.1%

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.62), approximately 177,850 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.40.

First Property Group (LON:FPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Property Group PLC will post 509.9999721 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. First Property Group’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon purchased 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,064.80 ($7,977.90).

About First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio