First Quantum Minerals Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

