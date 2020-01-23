First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.75.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$11.20 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.71.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.66 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.90. 1,749,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,806. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

