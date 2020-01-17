First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.23

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and traded as low as $15.80. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

Featured Article: Depreciation