First Republic Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

FRC stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

