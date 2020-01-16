First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

