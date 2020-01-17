First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. 757,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

