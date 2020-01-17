First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 757,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share