First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $122.49, but opened at $120.75. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $117.09, with a volume of 74,960 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,471,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after buying an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds