First Republic Bank’s (FRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.18. 1,624,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

