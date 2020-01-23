First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $69.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

