First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $54.75, 7,529,811 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 354% from the average session volume of 1,658,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Cfra downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $15,067,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in First Solar by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,203 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

