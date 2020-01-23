First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 6,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,464. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies