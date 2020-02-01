First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.64, approximately 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55.

