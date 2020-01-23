First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.97 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

