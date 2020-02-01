First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.36

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.36 and traded as high as $54.38. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

