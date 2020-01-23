First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

FCAL stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

