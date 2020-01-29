First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund accounts for 1.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 24.72% of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

