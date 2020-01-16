First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.40

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 1069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

