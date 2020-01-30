First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.70, 813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $827,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds