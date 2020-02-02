First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 3,734 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

