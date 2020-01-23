First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

