First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

