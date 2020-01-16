First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, 3,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 96,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 149.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

