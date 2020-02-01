First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

