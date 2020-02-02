First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.13, 16,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 718,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

