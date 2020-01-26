First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67, 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1528 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.94% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

