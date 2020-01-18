First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.78

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.2398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 187.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

