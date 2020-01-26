First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $278,000.

