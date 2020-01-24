First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

