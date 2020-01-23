First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

FPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,200. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

