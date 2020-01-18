First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.32

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 173765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

