First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.84

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 7411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2543 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

