First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.16

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

