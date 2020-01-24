First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

