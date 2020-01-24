First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

FMB opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

