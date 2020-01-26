First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2633 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

