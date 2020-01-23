First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:FEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

