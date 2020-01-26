First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, approximately 280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 430.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period.

