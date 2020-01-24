First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

