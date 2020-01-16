First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ MCEF opened at $19.83 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

