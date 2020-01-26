First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.84, 2,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 65,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

