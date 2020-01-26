First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.57, approximately 1,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.3022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.53% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

