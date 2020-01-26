First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

