First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.88, 1,512 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

