First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 22.69% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

