First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

