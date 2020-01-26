First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL opened at $9.28 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

